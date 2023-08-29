How to interact with Cloudflare
Once you set up an account, you have several ways to interact with Cloudflare.
Without code
If you prefer working without code, you can manage your account and domain settings through the Cloudflare dashboard.
With code
For those who prefer to interact with Cloudflare programmatically, you can use several methods:
|Resource
|Docs
|Description
|Cloudflare API
|API docs
|RESTful API based on HTTPS requests and JSON responses.
|Terraform
|Terraform docs
|Configure Cloudflare using HashiCorp’s Infrastructure as Code tool, Terraform.
|Cloudflare Go
|README
|A Go library for interacting with Cloudflare’s API v4.