How to interact with Cloudflare

Once you set up an account, you have several ways to interact with Cloudflare.

​​ Without code

If you prefer working without code, you can manage your account and domain settings through the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . If your domain was added to Cloudflare by a hosting partner, manage your DNS records via the hosting partner.

​​ With code

For those who prefer to interact with Cloudflare programmatically, you can use several methods: