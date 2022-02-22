Enable Logpush to New Relic

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to New Relic via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

​ Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

To enable a Logpush service to New Relic via the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link, and select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush. Go to Analytics > Logs. Click Connect a service and a modal window will open. Select the dataset you want to push to a storage service. Select the data fields to include in your logs. You can add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush. Select New Relic. Enter the New Relic Logs Endpoint: US: "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare" EU: "https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare" Use the region that matches the one that has been set on your New Relic account. The <NR_LICENSE_KEY> field can be found on the New Relic dashboard. It can be retrieved by following these steps External link icon Open external link. Click Validate access. Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.

Once connected, Cloudflare lists New Relic as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.

​ Manage via API

Only roles with Cloudflare Log Share edit permissions can read and configure Logpush jobs because job configurations may contain sensitive information. Ensure Log Share permissions are enabled, before attempting to read or configure a Logpush job.

​ 1. Create a job

To create a job, make a POST request to the Logpush jobs endpoint with the following fields:

name (optional) - Use your domain name as the job name.

logpull_options (optional) - To configure fields, sample rate, and timestamp format, refer to Logpush API options External link icon Open external link. Note In order to query Cloudflare logs, New Relic requires fields to be sent as a Unix Timestamp.

destination_conf - A log destination consisting of an endpoint URL, a license key and a format in the string format below. <NR_ENDPOINT_URL> : The New Relic HTTP logs intake endpoint, which is https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1 for US or https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1 for the EU, depending on the region that has been set on your New Relic account. <NR_LICENSE_KEY> : This key can be found on the New Relic dashboard and it can be retrieved by following these steps External link icon Open external link. format : The format is cloudflare . US: "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare" EU: "https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare"

max_upload_records (optional) - The maximum number of log lines per batch. This must be at least 1,000 lines or more. Note that there is no way to specify a minimum number of log lines per batch. This means that log files may contain many fewer lines than specified.

max_upload_bytes (optional) - The maximum uncompressed file size of a batch of logs. This must be at least 5 MB. Note that there is no way to set a minimum file size. This means that log files may be much smaller than this batch size. Nevertheless, it is recommended to set this parameter to 5,000,000.

dataset - The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to Log fields External link icon Open external link for the full list of supported datasets.

Example request using cURL:

curl -s https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs -X POST -d ' { "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>", "logpull_options": "fields=ClientIP,ClientRequestHost,ClientRequestMethod,ClientRequestURI,EdgeEndTimestamp,EdgeResponseBytes,EdgeResponseStatus,EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID×tamps=unix", "destination_conf": "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare", "max_upload_bytes": 5000000, "dataset": "http_requests", "enabled": true }' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" | jq .

Response:

{ "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "dataset" : "http_requests" , "destination_conf" : "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare" , "enabled" : true, "error_message" : null, "frequency" : "high" , "id" : 100 , "kind" : "" , "last_complete" : null, "last_error" : null, "logpull_options" : "fields=ClientIP,ClientRequestHost,ClientRequestMethod,ClientRequestURI,EdgeEndTimestamp,EdgeResponseBytes,EdgeResponseStatus,EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID×tamps=unix" , "logstream" : true, "max_upload_bytes" : 5000000 , "name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" } , "success" : true }

To enable a job, make a PUT request to the Logpush jobs endpoint. You will use the job ID returned from the previous step in the URL and send {"enabled": true} in the request body.

Example request using cURL:

curl -s -X PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs/100 -d '{"enabled":true}' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" | jq .

Response: