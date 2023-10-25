Security

Improve your application’s security posture by enabling and customizing your security settings.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application security

Customize SSL/TLS settings based on your application and your origin server configuration

Increase DNS security with DNSSEC

Create custom rules in the Web Application Firewall

Configure Bot Fight Mode

Set up automatic scans in the Cloudflare Security Center

