Security
Improve your application’s security posture by enabling and customizing your security settings.
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application security
- Customize SSL/TLS settings based on your application and your origin server configuration
- Increase DNS security with DNSSEC
- Create custom rules in the Web Application Firewall
- Configure Bot Fight Mode
- Set up automatic scans in the Cloudflare Security Center
