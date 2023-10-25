Cloudflare Docs
Getting started (Learning Path)
  Security optimizations

Security

Improve your application’s security posture by enabling and customizing your security settings.

​​ Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application security
  • Customize SSL/TLS settings based on your application and your origin server configuration
  • Increase DNS security with DNSSEC
  • Create custom rules in the Web Application Firewall
  • Configure Bot Fight Mode
  • Set up automatic scans in the Cloudflare Security Center


