Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Getting started (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Visit Learning Paths on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Getting started
  3. Account setup
  4. Create an account

Create an account

  1 min read

To create a Cloudflare account:

  1. Go to the Sign up page.
  2. Enter your Email and Password.
  3. Click Create Account.

Once you create your account, Cloudflare will automatically send an email to your address to verify that email address.

​​ Best practices

If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as [email protected].

This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.




Next