Security
Learn how to improve your application’s security using Cloudflare’s free plan.
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application security.
- Customize SSL/TLS settings based on your application and your origin server configuration.
- Increase DNS security with DNSSEC.
- Create custom rules in the Web Application Firewall.
- Configure Bot Fight Mode.
- Set up automatic scans in the Cloudflare Security Center.
- Evaluate other, add-on products that can improve application security.
