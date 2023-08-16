Security

Learn how to improve your application’s security using Cloudflare’s free plan.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application security.

Customize SSL/TLS settings based on your application and your origin server configuration.

Increase DNS security with DNSSEC.

Create custom rules in the Web Application Firewall.

Configure Bot Fight Mode.

Set up automatic scans in the Cloudflare Security Center.

Evaluate other, add-on products that can improve application security.

