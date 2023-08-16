Cloudflare Docs
Free plan (Learning Path)
  3. Security

Learn how to improve your application’s security using Cloudflare’s free plan.

​​ Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application security.
  • Customize SSL/TLS settings based on your application and your origin server configuration.
  • Increase DNS security with DNSSEC.
  • Create custom rules in the Web Application Firewall.
  • Configure Bot Fight Mode.
  • Set up automatic scans in the Cloudflare Security Center.
  • Evaluate other, add-on products that can improve application security.


