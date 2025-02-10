Interacting with Cloudflare
Once you set up an account, you have several ways to interact with Cloudflare.
If you prefer working without code, you can manage your account and domain settings through the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
For those who prefer to interact with Cloudflare programmatically, you can use several methods:
|Resource
|Docs
|Description
|Cloudflare API
|API docs
|RESTful API based on HTTPS requests and JSON responses.
|Terraform ↗
|Terraform docs
|Configure Cloudflare using HashiCorp’s Infrastructure as Code tool, Terraform.
|cloudflare-go ↗
|README ↗
|The official Go library for the Cloudflare API.
|cloudflare-typescript ↗
|README ↗
|The official TypeScript library for the Cloudflare API.
|cloudflare-python ↗
|README ↗
|The official Python library for the Cloudflare API.