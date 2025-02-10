Interacting with Cloudflare

Once you set up an account, you have several ways to interact with Cloudflare.

Without code

If you prefer working without code, you can manage your account and domain settings through the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.

Note If your domain was added to Cloudflare by a hosting partner, manage your DNS records via the hosting partner.

With code

For those who prefer to interact with Cloudflare programmatically, you can use several methods: