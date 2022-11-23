Test speed
Cloudflare offers several tools to test the speed of your website, as well as the speed of your Internet connection.
Test website speed
Once your domain is active on Cloudflare, you can run speed tests within the Cloudflare dashboard.
This speed test will provide information about critical loading times, performance with and without Cloudflare’s proxy, and recommended optimizations.
If you experience any issues, make sure you are not blocking specific user agents.
Test Internet speed
To test the speed of your home network connection (download, update, packet loss, ping measurements, and more), visit speed.cloudflare.com.