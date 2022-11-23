Test speed

Cloudflare offers several tools to test the speed of your website, as well as the speed of your Internet connection.

​​ Test website speed

Once your domain is active on Cloudflare, you can run speed tests within the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link .

This speed test will provide information about critical loading times, performance with and without Cloudflare’s proxy, and recommended optimizations.

If you experience any issues, make sure you are not blocking specific user agents. For more details on using external tools to measure website speed, refer to Troubleshooting site speed External link icon Open external link .

​​ Test Internet speed