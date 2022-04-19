Cloudflare Docs
Fundamentals
Cloudflare Fundamentals
How to interact with Cloudflare

Once you set up an account , you have several ways to interact with Cloudflare.

Without code

If you prefer working without code, you can manage your account and domain settings through the Cloudflare dashboard.

With code

For those who prefer to interact with Cloudflare programmatically, you can use several methods:

ResourceDocsDescription
Cloudflare APIAPI docsRESTful API based on HTTPS requests and JSON responses.
TerraformTerraform docsConfigure Cloudflare using HashiCorp’s Infrastructure as Code tool, Terraform.
Cloudflare GoREADMEA Go library for interacting with Cloudflare’s API v4.