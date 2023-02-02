Manage account members

Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their permissions and access, and resend verifications emails.

​​ Add account members

To add a member to your account:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select Invite. Fill out the following information: Invite members : Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas).

: Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas). Scope : Use a variety of fields to adjust the scope of your roles.

: Use a variety of fields to adjust the of your roles. Roles: Choose one or more roles to assign your members. Select Continue to summary. Review the information, then select Invite.

​​ Edit member permissions

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select a member record, then select Edit. Update the scope and roles of their permissions. Select Continue to summary. Review the information, then select Update.

​​ Resend an invitation

If you invited a member to your account but they cannot find the invitation or the invitation expires, you can resend the invitation through the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select a member record where their Status is Invite Pending. Select Resend invite.

​​ Remove account members

To revoke a member’s access to your account: