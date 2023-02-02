Manage account members
Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their permissions and access, and resend verifications emails.
Add account members
To add a member to your account:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account1.
Go to Manage Account > Members.
Select Invite.
Fill out the following information:
Select Continue to summary.
Review the information, then select Invite.
Edit member permissions
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account2.
- Go to Manage Account > Members.
- Select a member record, then select Edit.
- Update the scope and roles of their permissions.
- Select Continue to summary.
- Review the information, then select Update.
Resend an invitation
If you invited a member to your account but they cannot find the invitation or the invitation expires, you can resend the invitation through the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account3.
- Go to Manage Account > Members.
- Select a member record where their Status is Invite Pending.
- Select Resend invite.
Remove account members
To revoke a member’s access to your account:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account4.
- Go to Manage Account > Members.
- Locate an account member and expand their record.
- Click Revoke.
- Click Yes, revoke access.
You must be logged in as a Super Administrator and have a verified email address. ↩︎
