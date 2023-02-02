Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Manage account members

Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their permissions and access, and resend verifications emails.

​​ Add account members

To add a member to your account:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account1.

  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.

  3. Select Invite.

  4. Fill out the following information:

    • Invite members: Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas).
    • Scope: Use a variety of fields to adjust the scope of your roles.
    • Roles: Choose one or more roles to assign your members.

  5. Select Continue to summary.

  6. Review the information, then select Invite.

​​ Edit member permissions

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account2.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Select a member record, then select Edit.
  4. Update the scope and roles of their permissions.
  5. Select Continue to summary.
  6. Review the information, then select Update.

​​ Resend an invitation

If you invited a member to your account but they cannot find the invitation or the invitation expires, you can resend the invitation through the Cloudflare dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account3.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Select a member record where their Status is Invite Pending.
  4. Select Resend invite.

​​ Remove account members

To revoke a member’s access to your account:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account4.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Locate an account member and expand their record.
  4. Click Revoke.
  5. Click Yes, revoke access.

