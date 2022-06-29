Create a Cloudflare account

To create a new Cloudflare account:

Go to the Sign up page External link icon Open external link . Enter your Email and Password. Click Create Account.

Once you create your account, Cloudflare will automatically send an email to your address to verify that email address.

​​ Best practices

If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as [email protected] .

This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.