Review audit logs

Audit logs summarize the history of changes made within your Cloudflare account. Audit logs include account level actions like login and logout, as well as zone configuration changes.

Audit Logs are available on all plan types and are captured for both individual users and for multi-user organizations. Most beta features will not appear in audit logs until they are out of beta.

​​ Access audit logs

​​ Using the dashboard

To access audit logs in the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Audit Log.

You can search these audit logs by user email or domain and filter by date range. To download audit logs, click Download CSV.

​​ Using the API

To get audit logs from the Cloudflare API, send a GET request External link icon Open external link .

We recommending using the API for downloading historical audit log data.

To maintain Audit Logs query performance, the Audit Logs API was modified on 2019-06-30 to return records with a maximum age of 18 months.

Cloudflare will maintain full Audit Logs for the life of a customer’s account and potentially longer if required by law or to otherwise comply with regulatory obligations.