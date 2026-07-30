Quotas and billing

Overview Quota behavior Check quota usage Billable hostnames

Cloudflare for SaaS plans include a number of custom hostnames. Additional hostnames are billed according to your plan. For included hostnames, maximum hostnames, and current usage pricing, refer to Plans.

Quota behavior

Custom hostname quotas apply at either the zone or account level. A zone-level quota includes hostnames in one zone. An account-level quota includes hostnames across every zone in the account.

The assigned quota is a soft limit. When usage reaches this limit, you can continue creating custom hostnames. The Create Custom Hostname response then includes a billing warning.

Non-Enterprise plans also have an API enforcement threshold. After usage reaches this threshold, the API rejects requests to create custom hostnames. Enterprise plans can continue to create custom hostnames after reaching this threshold.

The quota API returns current usage, the soft quota, and the enforcement threshold for the applicable scope.

Check quota usage

Send a GET request to the custom hostname quota endpoint:

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_hostnames/quota" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

The response contains these quota fields:

Field Description allocated The operational soft quota for the zone or account. used The custom hostnames counted toward the allocation. exceeded Whether usage has reached or exceeded the allocation. hard_cap The API enforcement threshold for non-Enterprise plans. Enterprise plans can exceed this value.

Use used and allocated to monitor operational capacity. The exceeded field becomes true when used is greater than or equal to allocated .

Billable hostnames

Each custom hostname counts toward usage until you delete it. This includes hostnames that are pending validation or activation. Deleting an unused custom hostname removes it from the usage count.