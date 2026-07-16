Zero-downtime migration

When an end customer is already live on another CDN, switching their CNAME to your Cloudflare fallback origin causes a brief window where Cloudflare cannot yet proxy their traffic. Pre-validation lets you verify hostname ownership and optionally pre-issue the TLS certificate before the DNS cutover, so the migration is seamless.

Migration sequence

Create the custom hostname via API. Pre-validate hostname ownership using an HTTP token or a DNS TXT record. Pre-issue the TLS certificate before DNS cutover. Confirm the hostname is active . Update the end customer's CNAME - traffic cuts over with no downtime.

Step 1: Create the custom hostname

Call the Create Custom Hostname endpoint. Note the ownership_verification and ownership_verification_http fields in the response - you will need them in the next step.

Create custom hostname curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_hostnames \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "hostname": "app.example.com", "ssl": { "method": "http", "type": "dv", "settings": { "http2": "on", "min_tls_version": "1.2" } } }'

Example response (truncated) { " result " : { " id " : "24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630" , " hostname " : "app.example.com" , " status " : "pending" , " verification_errors " : [ "custom hostname does not CNAME to this zone." ], " ownership_verification " : { " type " : "txt" , " name " : "_cf-custom-hostname.app.example.com" , " value " : "0e2d5a7f-1548-4f27-8c05-b577cb14f4ec" }, " ownership_verification_http " : { " http_url " : "http://app.example.com/.well-known/cf-custom-hostname-challenge/24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630" , " http_body " : "48b409f6-c886-406b-8cbc-0fbf59983555" }, " created_at " : "2020-03-04T20:06:04.117122Z" } }

The verification_errors field will show custom hostname does not CNAME to this zone at this stage - that is expected. The error clears once pre-validation completes.

Choose the method that fits your end customer's situation.

Option A: HTTP token (end customer does not control DNS)

Use this method when the end customer cannot update their authoritative DNS, or when you want to handle the verification yourself.

Copy the http_url and http_body from the ownership_verification_http object in the Create Custom Hostname response. Have the end customer serve the http_body value at the http_url path on their origin server. For example, in nginx: nginx example location /.well-known/cf-custom-hostname-challenge/24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630 { return 200 "48b409f6-c886-406b-8cbc-0fbf59983555

" ; } Cloudflare crawls this URL using User-Agent: Cloudflare Custom Hostname Verification . The origin must respond with a 200 status and the exact token value in the body. Note If you can serve this token on behalf of your customers (for example, via a shared origin infrastructure), you can complete verification without any action from the end customer. Wait a few minutes for Cloudflare to crawl the token. The hostname status will move from pending to active once ownership is confirmed.

Option B: TXT record (end customer controls DNS)

Use this method when the end customer can add a DNS record at their authoritative DNS provider.

Copy the name and value from the ownership_verification object in the Create Custom Hostname response. Have the end customer add a TXT record at their DNS provider: Type Name Value TXT _cf-custom-hostname.app.example.com 0e2d5a7f-1548-4f27-8c05-b577cb14f4ec Wait a few minutes for Cloudflare to detect the record. The hostname status will move to active once ownership is confirmed. Once the hostname is active, the end customer can remove the TXT record.

Step 3: Pre-issue the TLS certificate

Pre-issuing the certificate ensures there is no TLS error during cutover. Without this step, the certificate cannot issue until after the end customer's CNAME points to Cloudflare, which means ssl.status will remain pending through the DNS change. Choose one of these methods:

Delegated DCV - A one-time CNAME record delegates _acme-challenge to your SaaS zone, letting Cloudflare handle all future renewals automatically. The end customer can place the delegation CNAME at their own authoritative DNS, or if you host DNS for your customers directly, you can place it at your own zone instead.

- A one-time CNAME record delegates to your SaaS zone, letting Cloudflare handle all future renewals automatically. The end customer can place the delegation CNAME at their own authoritative DNS, or if you host DNS for your customers directly, you can place it at your own zone instead. TXT validation - Have the end customer add a TXT record to their authoritative DNS. Required for wildcard custom hostnames.

- Have the end customer add a record to their authoritative DNS. Required for wildcard custom hostnames. Manual HTTP validation - Serve a DCV token file at a /.well-known/ path on the origin. No action required from the end customer.

Note Hostname validation ( ownership_verification ) and certificate validation ( ssl.validation_records ) use separate tokens and API fields. Completing hostname pre-validation does not automatically pre-issue the certificate - you must also complete one of Delegated DCV, TXT validation, or manual HTTP validation if you want a pre-issued certificate.

Step 4: Confirm the hostname is active

Before updating DNS, verify that both the hostname and certificate are ready.

Get custom hostname details curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_hostnames/{custom_hostname_id} \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Example response (truncated) { " result " : { " id " : "24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630" , " hostname " : "app.example.com" , " status " : "active" , " ssl " : { " status " : "active" } } }

Wait until both result.status and result.ssl.status are active before proceeding. If either is still pending , wait and poll again.

Note If you skipped Step 3, ssl.status will remain pending until after DNS cutover. Proceed to Step 5 once result.status is active . During this window, requests to the hostname will result in a TLS error until the certificate finishes issuing. Pre-issuing the certificate in Step 3 avoids this entirely.

Once result.status is active (and ssl.status is active too, if you pre-issued the certificate in Step 3), have the end customer update their CNAME to point to your fallback origin:

Type Name Value CNAME app fallback.yoursaaszone.com

Traffic will begin proxying through Cloudflare as soon as DNS propagates. Because the hostname was already validated and the certificate was already issued, there is no downtime or certificate error during the transition.