Content encoding support for Markdown for Agents and other improvements
When AI systems request pages from any website that uses Cloudflare and has Markdown for Agents enabled, they can express the preference for
text/markdown in the request: our network will automatically and efficiently convert the HTML to markdown, when possible, on the fly.
This release adds the following improvements:
- The origin response limit was raised from 1 MB to 2 MB (2,097,152 bytes).
- We no longer require the origin to send the
content-lengthheader.
- We now support content encoded responses from the origin.
If you haven’t enabled automatic Markdown conversion yet, visit the AI Crawl Control ↗ section of the Cloudflare dashboard and enable Markdown for Agents.
Refer to our developer documentation for more details.