Enhanced HTTP/3 request cancellation visibility

Cloudflare now provides more accurate visibility into HTTP/3 client request cancellations, giving you better insight into real client behavior and reducing unnecessary load on your origins.

Previously, when an HTTP/3 client cancelled a request, the cancellation was not always actioned immediately. This meant requests could continue through the CDN — potentially all the way to your origin — even after the client had abandoned them. In these cases, logs would show the upstream response status (such as 200 or a timeout-related code) rather than reflecting the client cancellation.

Now, Cloudflare terminates cancelled HTTP/3 requests immediately and accurately logs them with a 499 status code.

Better observability for client behavior

When HTTP/3 clients cancel requests, Cloudflare now immediately reflects this in your logs with a 499 status code. This gives you:

More accurate traffic analysis : Understand exactly when and how often clients cancel requests.

: Understand exactly when and how often clients cancel requests. Clearer debugging : Distinguish between true errors and intentional client cancellations.

: Distinguish between true errors and intentional client cancellations. Better availability metrics: Separate client-initiated cancellations from server-side issues.

Reduced origin load

Cloudflare now terminates cancelled requests faster, which means:

Less wasted compute : Your origin no longer processes requests that clients have already abandoned.

: Your origin no longer processes requests that clients have already abandoned. Lower bandwidth usage : Responses are no longer generated and transmitted for cancelled requests.

: Responses are no longer generated and transmitted for cancelled requests. Improved efficiency: Resources are freed up to handle active requests.

What to expect in your logs

You may notice an increase in 499 status codes for HTTP/3 traffic. For HTTP/3, a 499 indicates the client cancelled the request stream ↗ before receiving a complete response — the underlying connection may remain open. This is a normal part of web traffic.

Tip: If you use 499 codes in availability calculations, consider whether client-initiated cancellations should be excluded from error rates. These typically represent normal user behavior — such as closing a browser, navigating away from a page, mobile network drops, or cancelling a download — rather than service issues.

For more information, refer to Error 499.