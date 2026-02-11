Use AI Crawl Control analytics to identify which crawlers are accessing your site, then deploy Worker templates to customize how you handle that traffic.

x402 Payment-Gated Proxy

The x402-proxy template implements payment-gated access using the x402 protocol ↗ — an open payment standard built around HTTP 402 (Payment Required). Use it to monetize crawler access, paywall specific routes, or charge bots while letting humans through free.

For setup instructions and Bot Management integration examples, see the template on GitHub ↗.