GraphQL API
AI Crawl Control analytics are available through Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can query the same data shown in the dashboard to build custom reports, integrate with monitoring systems, or export for analysis. Test queries using the GraphQL API Explorer ↗, or capture the exact queries the dashboard uses via Chrome DevTools.
|Filter
|Description
|Availability
requestSource: "eyeball"
|Real client requests only. Excludes internal Cloudflare traffic.
|All plans
userAgent_like: "%...%"
|Filter by user agent. Can be spoofed.
|All plans
edgeResponseStatus_geq /
_lt
|Filter by HTTP status code range.
|All plans
clientRequestPath_like: "%...%"
|Filter by URL path pattern.
|All plans
clientRefererHost_like: "%...%"
|Filter by referrer domain.
|Paid plans only
botDetectionIds_hasany: [...]
|Filter by detection IDs. Reliably verified by Cloudflare.
|Bot Management
Get AI crawler requests over time using detection IDs
Get AI crawler requests over time using user agent
Get top crawled paths
Get AI referral traffic
Get data transfer by crawler
- Bot reference — Detection IDs and user agents
- GraphQL Analytics API — Full API documentation