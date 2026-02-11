 Skip to content
AI Crawl Control analytics are available through Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can query the same data shown in the dashboard to build custom reports, integrate with monitoring systems, or export for analysis. Test queries using the GraphQL API Explorer, or capture the exact queries the dashboard uses via Chrome DevTools.

Key filters

FilterDescriptionAvailability
requestSource: "eyeball"Real client requests only. Excludes internal Cloudflare traffic.All plans
userAgent_like: "%...%"Filter by user agent. Can be spoofed.All plans
edgeResponseStatus_geq / _ltFilter by HTTP status code range.All plans
clientRequestPath_like: "%...%"Filter by URL path pattern.All plans
clientRefererHost_like: "%...%"Filter by referrer domain.Paid plans only
botDetectionIds_hasany: [...]Filter by detection IDs. Reliably verified by Cloudflare.Bot Management

Query examples

Get AI crawler requests over time using detection IDs

 
{
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: "<ZONE_ID>" }) {
      httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: {
          datetime_geq: "2027-01-01T00:00:00Z"
          datetime_leq: "2027-01-02T00:00:00Z"
          requestSource: "eyeball"
          # 123815556 = GPTBot, 132995013 = ChatGPT-User, 126255384 = OAI-SearchBot
          botDetectionIds_hasany: [123815556, 132995013, 126255384]
        }
        limit: 5000
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          datetimeHour
          botDetectionIds
          clientRequestHTTPHost
        }
        sum {
          edgeResponseBytes
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Get AI crawler requests over time using user agent

 
{
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: "<ZONE_ID>" }) {
      httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: {
          datetime_geq: "2027-01-01T00:00:00Z"
          datetime_leq: "2027-01-02T00:00:00Z"
          requestSource: "eyeball"
          userAgent_like: "%GPTBot%"
        }
        limit: 5000
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          datetimeHour
          userAgent
          clientRequestHTTPHost
        }
        sum {
          edgeResponseBytes
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Get top crawled paths

 
{
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: "<ZONE_ID>" }) {
      httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: {
          datetime_geq: "2027-01-01T00:00:00Z"
          datetime_leq: "2027-01-02T00:00:00Z"
          requestSource: "eyeball"
          edgeResponseStatus_geq: 200
          edgeResponseStatus_lt: 400
          userAgent_like: "%GPTBot%"
        }
        limit: 5000
        orderBy: [count_DESC]
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          clientRequestPath
          clientRequestHTTPHost
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Get AI referral traffic

 
{
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: "<ZONE_ID>" }) {
      httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: {
          datetime_geq: "2027-01-01T00:00:00Z"
          datetime_leq: "2027-01-02T00:00:00Z"
          requestSource: "eyeball"
          OR: [
            { clientRefererHost_like: "%.chatgpt.com%" }
            { clientRefererHost: "chatgpt.com" }
            { clientRefererHost_like: "%.perplexity.ai%" }
            { clientRefererHost: "perplexity.ai" }
          ]
        }
        limit: 5000
        orderBy: [count_DESC]
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          datetimeHour
          clientRefererHost
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Get data transfer by crawler

 
{
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: "<ZONE_ID>" }) {
      httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: {
          datetime_geq: "2027-01-01T00:00:00Z"
          datetime_leq: "2027-01-02T00:00:00Z"
          requestSource: "eyeball"
          userAgent_like: "%GPTBot%"
        }
        limit: 5000
        orderBy: [sum_edgeResponseBytes_DESC]
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          userAgent
        }
        sum {
          edgeResponseBytes
        }
      }
    }
  }
}