Analytics enhancements
AI Crawl Control metrics have been enhanced with new views, improved filtering, and better data visualization.
Path pattern grouping
- In the Metrics tab > Most popular paths table, use the new Patterns tab that groups requests by URI pattern (
/blog/*,
/api/v1/*,
/docs/*) to identify which site areas crawlers target most. Refer to the screenshot above.
Enhanced referral analytics
- Destination patterns show which site areas receive AI-driven referral traffic.
- In the Metrics tab, a new Referrals over time chart shows trends by operator or source.
Data transfer metrics
- In the Metrics tab > Allowed requests over time chart, toggle Bytes to show bandwidth consumption.
- In the Crawlers tab, a new Bytes Transferred column shows bandwidth per crawler.
Image exports
- Export charts and tables as images for reports and presentations.
Learn more about analyzing AI traffic.