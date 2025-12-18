Improved accuracy of cached request classification in analytics

The cached/uncached classification logic used in Zone Overview analytics has been updated to improve accuracy.

Previously, requests were classified as "cached" based on an overly broad condition that included blocked 403 responses, Snippets requests, and other non-cache request types. This caused inflated cache hit ratios — in some cases showing near-100% cached — and affected approximately 15% of requests classified as cached in rollups.

The condition has been removed from the Zone Overview page. Cached/uncached classification now aligns with the heuristics used in HTTP Analytics, so only requests genuinely served from cache are counted as cached.

What changed: