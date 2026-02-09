Tabs and pivots

Log Explorer now supports multiple concurrent queries with the new Tabs feature. Work with multiple queries simultaneously and pivot between datasets to investigate malicious activity more effectively.

Key capabilities

Multiple tabs: Open and switch between multiple query tabs to compare results across different datasets.

Open and switch between multiple query tabs to compare results across different datasets. Quick filtering: Select the filter button from query results to add a value as a filter to your current query.

Select the filter button from query results to add a value as a filter to your current query. Pivot to new tab: Use Cmd + click on the filter button to start a new query tab with that filter applied.

Use Cmd + click on the filter button to start a new query tab with that filter applied. Preserved progress: Your query progress is preserved on each tab if you navigate away and return.

For more information, refer to the Log Explorer documentation.