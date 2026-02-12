 Skip to content
Introducing Markdown for Agents

Cloudflare Fundamentals

Cloudflare's network now supports real-time content conversion at the source, for enabled zones using content negotiation headers. When AI systems request pages from any website that uses Cloudflare and has Markdown for Agents enabled, they can express the preference for text/markdown in the request: our network will automatically and efficiently convert the HTML to markdown, when possible, on the fly.

Here is a curl example with the Accept negotiation header requesting this page from our developer documentation:

Terminal window
curl https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/reference/markdown-for-agents/ \
  -H "Accept: text/markdown"

The response to this request is now formatted in markdown:

HTTP/2 200
date: Wed, 11 Feb 2026 11:44:48 GMT
content-type: text/markdown; charset=utf-8
content-length: 2899
vary: accept
x-markdown-tokens: 725
content-signal: ai-train=yes, search=yes, ai-input=yes


---
title: Markdown for Agents · Cloudflare Agents docs
---


## What is Markdown for Agents


Markdown has quickly become the lingua franca for agents and AI systems
as a whole. The format’s explicit structure makes it ideal for AI processing,
ultimately resulting in better results while minimizing token waste.
...

Refer to our developer documentation and our blog announcement for more details.