Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for Windows (version 2025.10.118.1)
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the WARP daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause WARP to crash and result in service interruptions.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.