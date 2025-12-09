WARP client for Windows (version 2025.10.118.1)

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.

Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.

Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the WARP daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause WARP to crash and result in service interruptions.

Known issues