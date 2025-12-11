WAF Release - 2025-12-11 - Emergency

This emergency release introduces rules for CVE-2025-55183 and CVE-2025-55184, targeting server-side function exposure and resource-exhaustion patterns, respectively.

Key Findings

Added coverage for Leaking Server Functions (CVE-2025-55183) and React Function DoS detection (CVE-2025-55184).

Impact

These updates strengthen protection for server-function abuse techniques (CVE-2025-55183, CVE-2025-55184) that may expose internal logic or disrupt application availability.