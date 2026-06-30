Bot Management cookie causes cache bypass in O2O setups

In Orange-to-Orange (O2O) setups — where a SaaS provider uses Cloudflare for SaaS and their customer also has their own Cloudflare zone — the __cf_bm Bot Management cookie returned from the origin-facing Cloudflare zone can cause the eyeball-facing zone to bypass cache. This occurs because the Set-Cookie header in the response triggers Cloudflare's default behavior of not caching responses with Set-Cookie .

If you are seeing unexpectedly low cache hit rates in an O2O setup with Bot Management enabled, this may be the cause.