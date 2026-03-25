These are the settings that you can configure when creating a Cache Response Rule. Because Cache Response Rules execute after Cloudflare receives the origin response, both request and response fields are available for rule matching.

Expression fields

Request fields

Field Type Description http.cookie String Full cookie header value http.host String The HTTP Host header http.referer String The HTTP Referer header http.user_agent String The HTTP User-Agent header http.request.method String The HTTP request method http.request.uri String The request URI http.request.uri.path String The URI path http.request.uri.path.basename String The basename of the URI path http.request.uri.path.extension String The file extension from the URI path http.request.uri.query String The query string http.request.uri.args Map Query string arguments as key-value pairs http.request.uri.args.names Array Query string argument names http.request.uri.args.values Array Query string argument values http.request.full_uri String The full request URI including scheme and host http.request.headers Map Request headers as key-value pairs http.request.headers.names Array Request header names http.request.headers.values Array Request header values http.request.cookies Map Parsed cookies as key-value pairs http.request.accepted_languages Array Parsed Accept-Language header values

Response fields

Field Type Description http.response.code Integer The HTTP response status code from the origin http.response.headers Map Response headers as key-value pairs http.response.headers.names Array Response header names http.response.headers.values Array Response header values

If you select the Edit expression option, you can enter any of the above response fields.

Functions

The following functions are available in this phase:

all

any

concat

decode_base64

ends_with

len

lookup_json_integer

lookup_json_string

lower

regex_replace

remove_bytes

remove_query_args

split

starts_with

substring

to_string

upper

url_decode

wildcard_replace

For descriptions of each function, refer to Functions.

Operators

For the full list of operators, refer to Operators.

Available actions

Cache Response Rules support three actions:

Action Description set_cache_settings Strip headers (ETags, Set-Cookie, Last-Modified) from the origin response before caching. set_cache_tags Add, remove, or set cache tags on the response for targeted purging. set_cache_control Modify Cache-Control header directives in the origin response.

Configures settings related to caching on the origin response. The following parameters are available:

Parameter Type Description strip_etags Boolean Strip ETag headers from the origin response before caching. strip_set_cookie Boolean Strip Set-Cookie headers from the origin response before caching. strip_last_modified Boolean Strip Last-Modified headers from the origin response before caching.

Note If strip_etags or strip_last_modified is true after all matching rules are applied, Smart Edge Revalidation ↗ is disabled for the origin response.

API information API action: set_cache_settings . API configuration example "action_parameters" : { " strip_etags " : true , " strip_set_cookie " : true , " strip_last_modified " : true } Refer to Create a rule via API for complete API examples.

Modifies the cache tags associated with the response. Cache tags can be used for targeted cache purging.

Parameter Type Description operation String Required. One of: add , remove , set . values Array A list of cache tag strings. Mutually exclusive with expression . expression String An expression that evaluates to an array of cache tags. Mutually exclusive with values .

API information API action: set_cache_tags . API configuration example (static values) "action_parameters" : { " operation " : "set" , " values " : [ "api-response" , "dynamic-content" ] } API configuration example (expression) "action_parameters" : { " operation " : "add" , " expression " : "split(http.response.headers[ \" Surrogate-Keys \" ][0], \" , \" , 1)" } Refer to Create a rule via API for complete API examples.

Modifies Cache-Control header directives in the origin response.

Supported directives

Directives with duration value (seconds):

max-age

s-maxage

stale-if-error

stale-while-revalidate

Directives with optional qualifiers (header names):

private

no-cache

Boolean directives:

no-store

no-transform

must-revalidate

proxy-revalidate

must-understand

public

immutable

Directive configuration

The available parameters depend on the directive type.

Directives with duration value

Applies to max-age , s-maxage , stale-if-error , and stale-while-revalidate .

Parameter Type Description operation String Required. set or remove . cloudflare_only Boolean When enabled, this setting only affects how Cloudflare caches your content. Your visitors still receive the original directive. value Integer Duration in seconds. Required when operation is set .

Directives with optional qualifiers

Applies to private and no-cache .

Parameter Type Description operation String Required. set or remove . cloudflare_only Boolean When enabled, this setting only affects how Cloudflare caches your content. Your visitors still receive the original directive. qualifiers Array Optional list of header names to qualify the directive.

Boolean directives

Applies to no-store , no-transform , must-revalidate , proxy-revalidate , must-understand , public , and immutable .

Parameter Type Description operation String Required. set or remove . cloudflare_only Boolean When enabled, this setting only affects how Cloudflare caches your content. Your visitors still receive the original directive.