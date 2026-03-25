Available settings
These are the settings that you can configure when creating a Cache Response Rule. Because Cache Response Rules execute after Cloudflare receives the origin response, both request and response fields are available for rule matching.
|Field
|Type
|Description
http.cookie
|String
|Full cookie header value
http.host
|String
|The HTTP Host header
http.referer
|String
|The HTTP Referer header
http.user_agent
|String
|The HTTP User-Agent header
http.request.method
|String
|The HTTP request method
http.request.uri
|String
|The request URI
http.request.uri.path
|String
|The URI path
http.request.uri.path.basename
|String
|The basename of the URI path
http.request.uri.path.extension
|String
|The file extension from the URI path
http.request.uri.query
|String
|The query string
http.request.uri.args
|Map
|Query string arguments as key-value pairs
http.request.uri.args.names
|Array
|Query string argument names
http.request.uri.args.values
|Array
|Query string argument values
http.request.full_uri
|String
|The full request URI including scheme and host
http.request.headers
|Map
|Request headers as key-value pairs
http.request.headers.names
|Array
|Request header names
http.request.headers.values
|Array
|Request header values
http.request.cookies
|Map
|Parsed cookies as key-value pairs
http.request.accepted_languages
|Array
|Parsed Accept-Language header values
|Field
|Type
|Description
http.response.code
|Integer
|The HTTP response status code from the origin
http.response.headers
|Map
|Response headers as key-value pairs
http.response.headers.names
|Array
|Response header names
http.response.headers.values
|Array
|Response header values
If you select the Edit expression option, you can enter any of the above response fields.
The following functions are available in this phase:
- all
- any
- concat
- decode_base64
- ends_with
- len
- lookup_json_integer
- lookup_json_string
- lower
- regex_replace
- remove_bytes
- remove_query_args
- split
- starts_with
- substring
- to_string
- upper
- url_decode
- wildcard_replace
For descriptions of each function, refer to Functions.
For the full list of operators, refer to Operators.
Cache Response Rules support three actions:
|Action
|Description
set_cache_settings
|Strip headers (ETags, Set-Cookie, Last-Modified) from the origin response before caching.
set_cache_tags
|Add, remove, or set cache tags on the response for targeted purging.
set_cache_control
|Modify Cache-Control header directives in the origin response.
Configures settings related to caching on the origin response. The following parameters are available:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
strip_etags
|Boolean
|Strip ETag headers from the origin response before caching.
strip_set_cookie
|Boolean
|Strip Set-Cookie headers from the origin response before caching.
strip_last_modified
|Boolean
|Strip Last-Modified headers from the origin response before caching.
API information
API action:
set_cache_settings.
Refer to Create a rule via API for complete API examples.
Modifies the cache tags associated with the response. Cache tags can be used for targeted cache purging.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
operation
|String
|Required. One of:
add,
remove,
set.
values
|Array
|A list of cache tag strings. Mutually exclusive with
expression.
expression
|String
|An expression that evaluates to an array of cache tags. Mutually exclusive with
values.
API information
API action:
set_cache_tags.
Refer to Create a rule via API for complete API examples.
Modifies Cache-Control header directives in the origin response.
Directives with duration value (seconds):
max-age
s-maxage
stale-if-error
stale-while-revalidate
Directives with optional qualifiers (header names):
private
no-cache
Boolean directives:
no-store
no-transform
must-revalidate
proxy-revalidate
must-understand
public
immutable
The available parameters depend on the directive type.
Applies to
max-age,
s-maxage,
stale-if-error, and
stale-while-revalidate.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
operation
|String
|Required.
set or
remove.
cloudflare_only
|Boolean
|When enabled, this setting only affects how Cloudflare caches your content. Your visitors still receive the original directive.
value
|Integer
|Duration in seconds. Required when operation is
set.
Applies to
private and
no-cache.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
operation
|String
|Required.
set or
remove.
cloudflare_only
|Boolean
|When enabled, this setting only affects how Cloudflare caches your content. Your visitors still receive the original directive.
qualifiers
|Array
|Optional list of header names to qualify the directive.
Applies to
no-store,
no-transform,
must-revalidate,
proxy-revalidate,
must-understand,
public, and
immutable.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
operation
|String
|Required.
set or
remove.
cloudflare_only
|Boolean
|When enabled, this setting only affects how Cloudflare caches your content. Your visitors still receive the original directive.
API information
API action:
set_cache_control.
Refer to Create a rule via API for complete API examples.