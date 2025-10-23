Serving tailored content with Cloudflare
Content negotiation is the practice of serving different versions of a resource from a single URL, tailoring the experience to the end user. Common examples include delivering content in a specific language (
Accept-Language), optimizing for a device (
User-Agent), or serving modern image formats (
Accept).
Cloudflare's global network is designed to handle this at scale. For common scenarios such as serving next-generation images, this negotiation is streamlined with a dedicated feature. For more customized logic, Cloudflare provides a toolkit including Transform Rules, Snippets, Custom Cache Keys, and Workers, giving you granular control to ensure the right content is served to every user, every time.
The Transform Rule method is ideal when you can create a distinct URL, such as serving content based on a visitor's location.
In this example, you run an e-commerce site and want to display prices in the local currency based on the visitor's country.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Rules Overview page.Go to Overview
-
Select Create rule and select the option URL Rewrite Rule.
-
Enter a descriptive name, such as
Vary by Country - Canada.
-
In If incoming requests match..., select Custom filter expression.
-
Under When incoming requests match..., create the following expression:
- Field:
Country
- Operator:
equals
- Value:
Canada
- Field:
-
Under Then...
- for Path, select Preserve.
- for Query, select Rewrite to: Dynamic
loc=ca
-
Select Save.
Now, requests from Canada to
/products/item will be transformed to
/products/item?loc=ca before reaching your origin or the cache, creating a distinct cache entry.
Vary for Images tells Cloudflare which variants your origin supports. Cloudflare then caches each version separately and serves the correct one to browsers without contacting your origin each time. This feature is managed via the Cloudflare API.
To enable this feature, create a variants rule using the API. This rule maps file extensions to the image formats your origin can serve.
For example, the following API call tells Cloudflare that for
.jpeg and
.jpg files, your origin can serve
image/webp and
image/avif variants:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Zone Settings Write
Zone Write
After creating the rule, Cloudflare will create distinct cache entries for each image variant, improving performance for users with modern browsers.
Snippets are self-contained JavaScript fetch handlers that run at the edge on your requests through Cloudflare. They allow you to programmatically interact with the cache, providing full control over the cache key and response behavior without changing the user-facing URL.
In this example, you run an A/B test controlled by a cookie named
ab-test (with values
group-a or
group-b). You want to cache a different version of the page for each group.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Snippets page.Go to Snippets
-
Select Create new Snippet and name it
ab-test-caching.
-
Paste the following code. It modifies the cache key based on the
ab-testcookie and caches the response for 30 days.
- Save and deploy the Snippet.
- From the Snippets dashboard, select Attach to routes to assign the Snippet.
If your account is on an Enterprise plan, the Custom Cache Keys feature provides a no-code interface to define which request properties are included in the cache key.
Custom Cache Key options:
- Cache by device type
- Query string option
No query string parameters except
- Include headers and values
- Include cookie names and values
- User: Device type, Country, Language
If your origin serves different content types (for example,
application/json vs.
text/html) at the same URL based on the
Accept header, use a custom cache key to cache them separately.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Cache Rules page.Go to Cache Rules
-
Select Create rule.
-
Enter rule name, such as
Vary by Accept Header.
-
Set the condition for the rule to apply (for example, a specific hostname or path).
-
Under Cache key, select Use custom key.
-
Select Add new.
- Type:
Header
- Name:
Accept
- Value: Add each
value, or leave empty for all.
- Type:
-
Select Deploy.
This configuration creates separate cache entries based on the
Accept header value, respecting your API's content negotiation.
For complex caching scenarios, Cloudflare Workers provide a full serverless environment ideal for custom logic at scale.
This Worker detects whether a visitor is on a mobile or desktop device and creates separate cache entries for each, ensuring the correct version of the site is served and cached.
This Worker detects if a visitor is on a mobile device or a desktop and creates a separate cache entry for each, ensuring the correct version of the site is served and cached. Uses the Enterprise
cf.customCacheKey feature.
A common challenge is caching content from frameworks like Next.js, which uses an
RSC (React Server Components) request header to differentiate between HTML page loads and RSC data payloads for the same URL. Here are the best ways to handle this.
The simplest solution is to create a Transform Rule that checks for the
RSC header and adds a unique query parameter on the request, creating two distinct cacheable URLs:
/page (for HTML) and
/page?_rsc=1 (for the RSC payload).
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Rules Overview page.Go to Overview
-
Select Create rule and select the option URL Rewrite Rule.
-
Enter a name, such as
Vary by RSC Header.
-
In If incoming requests match..., select Custom filter expression.
-
Under When incoming requests match..., manually edit the expression so that it checks for the presence of the
RSCheader:
(http.request.headers["rsc"] is not null)
-
-
Under
Then...
- for Path, select Preserve
- for Query, select Rewrite to, select Dynamic:
_rsc=1
-
Select Save.
Alternatively, use Snippets or Custom Cache Keys to add the
RSC header directly to the cache key without modifying the visible URL. This provides a cleaner URL but requires more advanced configuration.
