The following example defines a single Cache Response Rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule strips Set-Cookie and ETag headers from JavaScript file responses before caching.

Terraform cloudflare_ruleset resource # Cache Response Rule to strip headers from JS responses resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "cache_response_rules_example" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "Cache Response Rules" description = "Configure cache settings for origin responses" kind = "zone" phase = "http_response_cache_settings" rules { ref = "strip_js_headers" description = "Strip caching headers from JS file responses" expression = "http.request.uri.path.extension eq \" js \" " action = "set_cache_settings" action_parameters { strip_etags = true strip_set_cookie = true } } rules { ref = "tag_api_responses" description = "Tag API responses for targeted purging" expression = "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \" /api/ \" )" action = "set_cache_tags" action_parameters { operation = "set" values = [ "api-response" , "dynamic-content" ] } } rules { ref = "cache_control_200" description = "Set cache-control for successful responses" expression = "http.response.code eq 200" action = "set_cache_control" action_parameters { s_maxage { operation = "set" value = 86400 cloudflare_only = true } must_revalidate { operation = "set" } } } } Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

For additional guidance on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to Terraform.