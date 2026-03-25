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The following example defines a single Cache Response Rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule strips Set-Cookie and ETag headers from JavaScript file responses before caching.
Terraform cloudflare_ruleset resource
Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.
For additional guidance on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to Terraform.