Browser Cache TTL
Specify a time for a visitor’s Browser Cache TTL to accelerate the page load for repeat visitors to your website. To configure cache duration within Cloudflare’s data centers, refer to Edge Cache TTL.
By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your
Expires and
Cache-Control headers. Cloudflare overrides any
Cache-Control or
Expires headers with values set via the Browser Cache TTL option under Caching on your dashboard if:
- The value of the
Cache-Controlheader from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL setting. This means that Browser cache TTL value needs to be higher than origin
max-age.
- The origin web server does not send a
Cache-Controlor an
Expiresheader.
Unless specifically set in a Page Rule, Cloudflare does not override or insert
Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.
Nevertheless, the value you set via Page Rule will be ignored if
Cache-Control: max-age is higher. In other words, you can override to make browsers cache longer than Cloudflare’s edge but not less.
Set Browser Cache TTL
The Cloudflare UI and API both prohibit setting Browser Cache TTL to 0 for non-Enterprise domains.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select Caching.
- Under Browser Cache TTL, select the drop-down menu to select the desired cache expiration time.
The Respect Existing Headers option tells Cloudflare to honor the settings in the
Cache-Control headers from your origin web server.