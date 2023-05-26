Cache behavior with HEAD requests and Set-Cookie header

In this page, we document how Cloudflare’s cache system behaves in interaction with HEAD requests and with Set-Cookie response header.

​​ Interaction of HEAD requests with Cache

Cloudflare converts HEAD requests to GET requests for cacheable requests.

When you make a HEAD request for a cacheable resource and Cloudflare does not have that resource in the edge cache, a cache miss happens. Cloudflare will send a GET request to your origin, cache the full response and return the response headers only. Make sure the origin server is setup to handle GET requests, even if only HEAD requests are expected, so that compatibility with this behavior is ensured.

​​ Interaction of Set-Cookie response header with Cache

For non-cacheable requests, Set-Cookie is always preserved. For cacheable requests, there are three possible behaviors: