Development Mode

Development Mode temporarily suspends Cloudflare’s edge caching, minification External link icon Open external link , Polish , and Railgun features for three hours unless disabled beforehand. Development Mode allows customers to immediately observe changes to their cacheable content like images, CSS, or JavaScript.

​​ Enable Development Mode

Development Mode temporarily bypasses Cloudflare’s cache and does not purge cached files. To purge your Cloudflare cache, refer to purge cache .