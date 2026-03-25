Modify cache-control directives : Set or remove Cache-Control directives sent by your origin. For each directive, choose Set directive or Remove directive . For duration-based directives like max-age or s-maxage , enter a value in seconds. Turn on Cloudflare only to apply the directive only within Cloudflare's cache without changing what visitors receive. Refer to Supported directives for the full list.

Modify cache tags: Add, override, or remove cache tags on the response for targeted purging. Select one of the following operations:

Add to existing tags : Append new tags to the current set.

: Append new tags to the current set. Override existing tags : Replace all current tags with the specified tags.

: Replace all current tags with the specified tags. Remove from existing tags: Remove specific tags from the current set.

For the tag source, you can either specify tags manually or select Parse from response header to extract tags from a response header value. When parsing from a header, you can split the header value using a custom separator (for example, commas instead of spaces).