Dynamic content and login issues

Dynamic pages such as login forms, checkout flows, and authenticated application routes can break when they are cached too aggressively.

Common symptoms include:

Users can load the login page, but the sign-in form fails after submission.

Sessions do not persist after a successful sign-in.

The origin sends a Set-Cookie header, but the browser never stores the cookie.

header, but the browser never stores the cookie. A challenge page appears, but after solving it the user returns to the login page or loses form state.

Cached login page strips session cookies

One common cause is a Cache Rule or legacy Page Rule configured to cache dynamic HTML.

This usually happens when all of the following are true:

The page is configured as Eligible for cache or Cache Everything .

or . The response is dynamic HTML such as /login or /account .

or . The origin sends a Set-Cookie header.

header. An Edge TTL or status-code TTL overrides origin cache directives.

In this configuration, Cloudflare can cache the response and remove the Set-Cookie header before the response is stored at the edge. As a result, the browser receives the login page but never gets the session cookie required for the next request.

How to confirm

Check the response for the login page or other dynamic route.

If you see both of the following, the page is probably cached when it should not be:

CF-Cache-Status: HIT or CF-Cache-Status: EXPIRED

or No Set-Cookie header in the response, even though your origin usually sets one

You may also see framework-specific failures after form submission, for example:

A redirect back to the login page

A 403 or 500 after sign-in

or after sign-in CSRF validation errors

Missing server-side session state

This issue is common with frameworks that rely on a session or CSRF cookie on the first page load, including JavaServer Faces, ASP.NET, PHP session handlers, Django, Rails, and Laravel.

Resolution

Do not cache login pages or other authenticated HTML.

Instead:

Restrict Eligible for cache or Cache Everything to static paths only. Add a more specific Cache Rule that bypasses or disables caching for routes such as /login , /account , /cart , /checkout , and application API paths. If the origin must control caching, remove any Edge TTL override that forces the page to be cached. Verify the fixed response now returns CF-Cache-Status: DYNAMIC , MISS , or BYPASS , and preserves Set-Cookie .

For more information on cookie behavior, refer to Interaction of Set-Cookie response header with Cache.

Challenge loops on login or form flows

Security challenges can also interrupt dynamic flows.

Two common patterns are:

A challenge is triggered on the initial GET request for the login page. The user solves the challenge, but the application loses the original session or CSRF context.

request for the login page. The user solves the challenge, but the application loses the original session or CSRF context. A challenge is triggered on the POST request that submits the login form or other sensitive action. The browser may have to repeat the request after the challenge, which can break the original form submission.

How to confirm

Check whether a WAF custom rule, managed rule, or rate limiting rule applies to the login path.

If the issue only affects routes such as /login , /signin , /checkout , or /api/auth/* , and the application works when the challenge is disabled for those paths, the challenge is likely interrupting the flow.

Resolution

Use one of the following approaches:

Exclude the login or form submission path from the challenge rule. Narrow the rule expression so it applies to suspicious traffic only. If you must protect the route, use a less disruptive control on the page load and apply stronger actions elsewhere in the flow.

When debugging, also verify that rules are not matching Cloudflare-generated paths such as /cdn-cgi/* .

For more information on challenge-related behavior, refer to Rules troubleshooting and Cloudflare WAF troubleshooting.