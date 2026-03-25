Create a rule via API
Use the Rulesets API to create a Cache Response Rule via API. To configure the Cloudflare API, refer to the API documentation.
When creating a Cache Response Rule via API, make sure you:
- Set the rule action to one of the available actions.
- Define the parameters in the
action_parametersfield according to the settings you wish to configure for matching responses.
- Deploy the rule to the
http_response_cache_settingsphase entry point ruleset.
- Use the List zone rulesets method to check if a ruleset already exists for the
http_response_cache_settingsphase.
- If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create a zone ruleset operation. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values:
- kind:
zone
- phase:
http_response_cache_settings
- kind:
- Use the Update a zone ruleset operation to add rules to the ruleset. Alternatively, include the rules in the Create a zone ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.
These examples demonstrate all the available actions in Cache Response Rules using request and response matching criteria. Using these examples directly will cause any existing rules in the phase to be replaced.
Example: Strip response headers from JS files before caching
Example: Set static cache tags on API responses
Example: Add cache tags from a response header using an expression
Example: Override cache-control with max-age
Example: Set private directive with qualifiers
Example: Set immutable for static font assets
Example: Multiple rules with strip headers, tag responses, and set cache control
The API token used in API requests to manage Cache Response Rules must have the following permissions:
- Zone > Cache Rules > Edit
- Account Rulesets > Edit
- Account Filter Lists > Edit