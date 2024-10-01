Purge zone versions via API

To purge zone versions via the Cloudflare API, follow these steps:

Step 1: Retrieve the environment ID

First, retrieve your zone's environment ID by sending a request to the following API endpoint:

Terminal window https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/environments

This API call will return a JSON response similar to the example below:

{ " result " : { " environments " : [ { " name " : "Production" , " ref " : "12abcd3e45f678940a573f51834a54" , " version " : 0 , " expression " : "(cf.zone.name eq \" example.com \" )" , " locked_on_deployment " : false , " position " : { " before " : "5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017c" } }, { " name " : "Staging" , " ref " : "5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017c" , " version " : 0 , " expression " : "((cf.edge.server_ip in {1.2.3.4 5.6.7.8})) and (cf.zone.name eq \" example.com \" )" , " locked_on_deployment " : false , " position " : { " before " : "49f0bad299687c62334182178bfd" , " after " : "12abcd3e45f678940a573f51834a54" } }, { " name " : "Development" , " ref " : "49f0bad299687c62334182178bfd" , " version " : 0 , " expression " : "((any(http.request.cookies[ \" development \" ][*] eq \" true \" ))) and (cf.zone.name eq \" example.com \" )" , " locked_on_deployment " : false , " position " : { " after " : "5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017c" } } ] }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

In this particular example, we have three environments: Production, Staging, and Development. You can find the environment ID in the ref field.

Step 2: Purge cache per environment

To purge the Production environment, use the general cache purge endpoint:

Terminal window https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/purge_cache/

To purge non-production environments, you must use a new purge_cache endpoint and specify the environment you would like to purge.

To purge the Staging environment from the example above, send a request to the following endpoint:

Terminal window https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/environments/5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017c/purge_cache/

To purge the Development environment from the example above, send a request to the following endpoint:

Terminal window https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/environments/49f0bad299687c62334182178bfd/purge_cache/

Note When purging everything for a non-production cache environment, all files for that specific cache environment will be purged. However, when purging everything for the production environment, all files will be purged across all environments.