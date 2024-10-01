 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Purge zone versions via API

To purge zone versions via the Cloudflare API, follow these steps:

Step 1: Retrieve the environment ID

First, retrieve your zone's environment ID by sending a request to the following API endpoint:

Terminal window
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/environments

This API call will return a JSON response similar to the example below:

{
  "result": {
    "environments": [
      {
        "name": "Production",
        "ref": "12abcd3e45f678940a573f51834a54",
        "version": 0,
        "expression": "(cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\")",
        "locked_on_deployment": false,
        "position": {
          "before": "5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017c"
        }
      },
      {
        "name": "Staging",
        "ref": "5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017c",
        "version": 0,
        "expression": "((cf.edge.server_ip in {1.2.3.4 5.6.7.8})) and (cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\")",
        "locked_on_deployment": false,
        "position": {
          "before": "49f0bad299687c62334182178bfd",
          "after": "12abcd3e45f678940a573f51834a54"
        }
      },
      {
        "name": "Development",
        "ref": "49f0bad299687c62334182178bfd",
        "version": 0,
        "expression": "((any(http.request.cookies[\"development\"][*] eq \"true\"))) and (cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\")",
        "locked_on_deployment": false,
        "position": {
          "after": "5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017c"
        }
      }
    ]
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

In this particular example, we have three environments: Production, Staging, and Development. You can find the environment ID in the ref field.

Step 2: Purge cache per environment

To purge the Production environment, use the general cache purge endpoint:

Terminal window
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/purge_cache/

To purge non-production environments, you must use a new purge_cache endpoint and specify the environment you would like to purge.

To purge the Staging environment from the example above, send a request to the following endpoint:

Terminal window
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/environments/5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017c/purge_cache/

To purge the Development environment from the example above, send a request to the following endpoint:

Terminal window
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/environments/49f0bad299687c62334182178bfd/purge_cache/
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings