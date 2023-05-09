Always Online

Observe the following best practices when enabling Always Online with Internet Archive integration.

Allow requests from the Internet Archive IP addresses. Origin servers receive requests from the Internet Archive IPs. Make sure you are not blocking requests from the Internet Archive IP range: 207.241.224.0/20 and 208.70.24.0/21 .

When the Internet Archive is crawling sites, it will crawl sites regardless of their cache-control, since the Internet Archive does not cache assets, but archives them. Consider potential conflicts with Cloudflare features that transform URIs. Always Online with Internet Archive integration may cause issues with Page Rules and other Cloudflare features that transform URIs due to the way the Internet Archive crawls pages to archive. Specifically, some redirects that take place at the edge may cause the Internet Archive’s crawler not to archive the target URL. Before enabling Origin Cache Control, review how Cloudflare caches resources by default as well as any Page Rules you have configured so that you can avoid these issues. If you experience problems, disable Always Online.

Do not use Always Online with:

API traffic.

An IP Access rule or firewall rule that blocks the United States or

There are limitations with the Always Online functionality:

Always Online is not immediately active for sites recently added due to: DNS record propagation, which can take 24-72 hours

Always Online has not initially crawled the website Cloudflare cannot show private content behind logins or handle form submission (POSTs) if your origin web server is offline.

Always Online does not trigger for HTTP response codes such as 404 External link icon Open external link , 503 External link icon Open external link , or 500 External link icon Open external link errors such as database connection errors or internal server errors.

​​ Frequently asked questions