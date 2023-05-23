Vary for images
Vary is an HTTP response header that allows origins to serve variants of the same content that can be used depending on the browser sending the request.
Cloudflare sits in between the browser and the origin. When Cloudflare receives the origin’s response, the specific image variant is cached so that subsequent requests from browsers with the same image preferences can be served from cache. This also means that serving multiple image variants for the same asset will create distinct cache entries.
Vary for Images reduces the content-negotiation process by parsing a request’s
Accept header, which is sent to the origin to deliver the correct content to the browser.
Vary for images is available for Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers.
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
File extensions
You can use vary for images on the file extensions below if the origin server sends the
Vary: Accept response header. If the origin server sends
Vary: Accept but does not serve the set variant, the response is not cached and displays
BYPASS in the cache status in the response header. Additionally, the list of variant types the origin serves for each extension must be configured so that Cloudflare decides which variant to serve without contacting the origin server.
File extensions enabled for varying
Enable vary for images
Vary for Images is enabled through Cloudflare’s API by creating a variants rule. In the examples below, learn how to serve JPEG, WebP, and AVIF variants for
.jpeg and
.jpg extensions.
Create a variants rule
curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0 c353/cache/variants" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"value":{"jpeg":["image/webp","image/avif"],"jpg":["image/webp","image/avif"]}}'
Modify to only allow WebP variants
curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0 c353/cache/variants" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"value":{"jpeg":["image/webp"],"jpg":["image/webp"]}}'
Delete the rule
curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353/cache/variants" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234"
Get the rule
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353/cache/variants" \-H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234"
To learn more about purging varied images, refer to Purge varied images.
Limitations
- For Vary for images to work, your image URLs must include the file extension in the path and not the query string. For example the URL
https://example.com/image.jpgis compatible but
https://example.com/index.php?file=image.jpgis not compatible.
- Your origin must return an image type matching the file extension in the URL when a HTTP client sends no
Acceptheader, or an
Accept: */*header. Otherwise, you will see
CF-Cache-Status: BYPASSin the HTTP response headers.