Purge cache key resources

Purge resources that use Cache Keys via the Cloudflare API. If you use Cloudflare’s Purge by URL, include the headers and query strings that are in your custom Cache Key.

Currently, it is not possible to purge a URL stored through Cache API that uses a custom cache key set by a Worker. Instead, use a custom key created by Page Rules. Alternatively, purge your assets using purge everything, purge by tag, purge by host or purge by prefix.

To purge device_type or geo, use CF-Device-Type or CF-IPCountry . lang cannot currently be purged. Purge by Tag / Host and Purge Everything are not impacted by the use of custom Cache Keys.

​​ Purge by device type

For a Cache Key based on device type, purge the asset by passing the CF-Device-Type header with the API purge request (valid headers include mobile, desktop, and tablet).

See the example API request below to purge all mobile assets on the root web page.

curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/purge_cache" -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data '{"files":[{"url":"http://my.website.com/","headers":{"CF-Device-Type":"mobile"}}]}'

​​ Purge by geo

Purge resources for a location-based Cache Key by specifying the two-letter country code. Spain is used in the example below.