CDN-Cache-Control
CDN-Cache-Control is a response header field set on the origin to separately control the behavior of CDN caches from other intermediaries that might handle a response. You can set the
CDN-Cache-Control or
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Control response header using the same directives used with the Cache-Control.
Header precedence
You have several options available to determine how
CDN-Cache-Control directives interact with
Cache-Control directives.
An origin can:
Return the
CDN-Cache-Controlresponse header which Cloudflare evaluates to make caching decisions.
Cache-Control, if also returned by the origin, is proxied as is and does not affect caching decisions made by Cloudflare. Additionally,
CDN-Cache-Controlis proxied downstream in case there are other CDNs between Cloudflare and the browser.
Return the
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Controlresponse header. This results in the same behavior as the origin returning
CDN-Cache-Controlexcept Cloudflare does not proxy
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Controldownstream because it’s a header only used to control Cloudflare. This option is beneficial if you want only Cloudflare to have a different caching behavior while all other downstream servers rely on
Cache-Controlor if you do not want Cloudflare to proxy the
CDN-Cache-Controlheader downstream.
Return both
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Controland
CDN-Cache-Controlresponse headers. In this case, Cloudflare only looks at
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Controlwhen making caching decisions because it is the most specific version of
CDN-Cache-Controland proxies
CDN-Cache-Controldownstream. Only forwarding
CDN-Cache-Controlin this situation is beneficial if you want Cloudflare to have a different caching behavior than other CDNs downstream.
Additionally, surrogates will not honor
Cache-Control headers in the response from an origin. For example, if the
Surrogate-Control header is present within the response, Cloudflare ignores any
Cache-Control directives, even if the
Surrogate-Control header does not contain directives.
Interaction with other Cloudflare features
Edge Cache TTL page rule
The Edge Cache TTL page rule overrides the amount of time an asset is cached on the edge (Cloudflare data centers). This page rule overrides directives in
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Control/CDN-Cache-Control which manage how long an asset is cached on the edge. You can set this page rule from the rules section of the dashboard.
Browser Cache TTL page rule
The Browser Cache TTL page rule overrides the amount of time an asset is cached by browsers/servers downstream of Cloudflare. Browser Cache TTL only modifies the
Cache-Control response header. This page rule does not modify
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Control/CDN-Cache-Control response headers.
Other Origin Response Headers
The origin returns the
Expires response header which specifies the amount of time before an object is considered stale to the browser. This response header does not affect the caching decision at Cloudflare when
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Control/CDN-Cache-Control is in use.
Cloudflare Default cache values
In situations where Cloudflare does not receive
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Control,
CDN-Cache-Control, or
Cache-Control values, cacheable assets use the general default values.
When to use CDN-Cache-Control
Manage cached assets TTLs
Use
CDN-Cache-Control when you want to manage cached asset’s TTLs separately for origin caches, CDN caches, and browser caches. Previously, this scenario required creating page rules, but
CDN-Cache-Control accomplishes the desired behavior through origin-set response headers. The example below shows how you could manage your cached asset’s TTLs.
Headers:
Cache-Control: max-age=14400, s-maxage=84000
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Control: max-age=24400
CDN-Cache-Control: max-age=18000
Cache behavior:
|Caches
|Cache TTL (seconds)
|Origin Server Cache
|14400
|Network Shared Cache
|84000
|Cloudflare Edge
|24400
|Other CDNs
|18000
|Browser Cache
|14400
Specify when to serve stale content
Use
CDN-Cache-Control headers in conjunction with
Cache-Control headers to specify when to serve stale content in the case of error or during revalidation. The example below shows how you might set your headers and directives to apply to CDNs when handling errors.
Headers:
Cache-Control: stale-if-error=400
Cloudflare-CDN-Cache-Control: stale-if-error=60
CDN-Cache-Control: stale-if-error=200
Behavior in response to 5XX error:
|Caches
|Stale served (seconds) in response to error
|Origin Cache Layer/Network Cache/Browser Cache
|400 (if it assumes the directive applies)
|Cloudflare Edge
|60
|Other CDN
|200