Create a cache rule via API

Use the Rulesets API to create a cache rule via API. To configure Cloudflare’s API refer to the API documentation.

​​ Basic rule settings

When creating a cache rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to set_cache_settings .

. Define the parameters in the action_parameters field according to the settings you wish to override for matching requests.

field according to the you wish to override for matching requests. Deploy the rule to the http_request_cache_settings phase entry point ruleset.

​​ Example requests

These examples are setting all the Cache Rules of a zone to a single rule, since using these examples directly will cause any existing rules to be deleted. Example: Cache everything for example.com Request curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "(http.host eq \"example.com\")", "description": "cache everything for example.com", "action": "set_cache_settings", "action_parameters": { "cache": true } } ] }' Example: Extend read timeout for Android clients Request curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "(http.user_agent contains \"Android\")", "description": "extend read timeout for android clients", "action": "set_cache_settings", "action_parameters": { "cache": true, "read_timeout": 300 } } ] }' Example: Disable Cache Reserve for frequently updated assets Request curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "(starts_with(http.request.uri, \"/feed/\"))", "description": "disable cache reserve for frequently updated assets", "action": "set_cache_settings", "action_parameters": { "cache": true, "cache_reserve": { "enabled": false } } } ] }' Example: Turn off default cache TTLs Request curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "(http.host eq \"example.com\")", "description": "turn off default cache ttls", "action": "set_cache_settings", "action_parameters": { "cache": true, "edge_ttl": { "mode": "bypass_by_default" } } } ] }'

​​ Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Cache Rules must have the following permissions: