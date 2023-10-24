Create a cache rule via API
Use the Rulesets API to create a cache rule via API. To configure Cloudflare’s API refer to the API documentation.
Basic rule settings
When creating a cache rule via API, make sure you:
- Set the rule action to
set_cache_settings.
- Define the parameters in the
action_parameters field according to the settings you wish to override for matching requests.
- Deploy the rule to the
http_request_cache_settings phase entry point ruleset.
Procedure
- Use the List zone rulesets
Open API docs link method to obtain the list of rules already present in the
http_request_cache_settings phase entry point ruleset.
- If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create a zone ruleset
Open API docs link operation. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values:
- kind:
zone
- phase:
http_request_cache_settings
- Use the Update a zone ruleset
Open API docs link operation to add a cache rule to the list of ruleset rules. Alternatively, include the rule in the Create a zone ruleset
Open API docs link request mentioned in the previous step.
Example requests
These examples are setting all the Cache Rules of a zone to a single rule, since using these examples directly will cause any existing rules to be deleted.
Example: Cache everything for example.com
curl --request PUT \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"rules": [
{
"expression": "(http.host eq \"example.com\")",
"description": "cache everything for example.com",
"action": "set_cache_settings",
"action_parameters": {
"cache": true
}
}
]
}'
Example: Extend read timeout for Android clients
curl --request PUT \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"rules": [
{
"expression": "(http.user_agent contains \"Android\")",
"description": "extend read timeout for android clients",
"action": "set_cache_settings",
"action_parameters": {
"cache": true,
"read_timeout": 300
}
}
]
}'
Example: Disable Cache Reserve for frequently updated assets
curl --request PUT \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"rules": [
{
"expression": "(starts_with(http.request.uri, \"/feed/\"))",
"description": "disable cache reserve for frequently updated assets",
"action": "set_cache_settings",
"action_parameters": {
"cache": true,
"cache_reserve": {
"enabled": false
}
}
}
]
}'
Example: Turn off default cache TTLs
curl --request PUT \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"rules": [
{
"expression": "(http.host eq \"example.com\")",
"description": "turn off default cache ttls",
"action": "set_cache_settings",
"action_parameters": {
"cache": true,
"edge_ttl": {
"mode": "bypass_by_default"
}
}
}
]
}'
Required API token permissions
The API token used in API requests to manage Cache Rules must have the following permissions:
- Zone > Config Rules > Edit
- Account Rulesets > Edit
- Account Filter Lists > Edit