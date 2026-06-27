Vary
The
Vary ↗ HTTP response header tells Cloudflare that an origin can serve different responses for the same URL depending on request headers. For example, an origin might serve different languages based on
Accept-Language, or different content formats based on
Accept.
By default, Cloudflare's CDN constructs cache keys from a request's URL and a handful of specific headers. Cache Rules can add other request properties to the cache key ahead of time. The
Vary response header lets the origin decide which request headers matter when Cloudflare receives the response.
This page explains how Vary affects caching. To configure it, refer to Vary in the Cache Rules settings.
This feature is distinct from Vary for images, which serves image format variants based on the
Accept header through a separate cache variants rule.
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|Business
|Enterprise
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Availability
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Yes
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When Cloudflare caches a response with a
Vary header, the listed request headers become part of the cache key for that response, following the HTTP caching behavior described in RFC 9111 ↗. The same URL can then have multiple cached versions, each selected by the request header values named in the origin's
Vary response.
Cloudflare does not vary every cached response just because Vary is configured in a Cache Rule. The origin response must include a
Vary header. Cloudflare then uses the configured action for each listed header to decide which request header value is added to the cache key.
For example, assume the origin returns this response:
This tells Cloudflare that the value of the
Accept-Language request header should be part of the cache key.
With
accept-language configured to
normalize, these two requests can use the same cached version:
Both request headers normalize to the same language preference order,
en,fr. A request with a different normalized value, such as
Accept-Language: fr, en;q=0.8, creates or selects a different cached version of the same URL.
When a response varies on multiple headers, Cloudflare includes each listed header in the cache key. For example, a response with
Vary: Accept, Accept-Language uses both the configured
accept value and the configured
accept-language value to select the cached response.
If the origin response does not include a
Vary header, Cloudflare caches the response normally. If the origin response includes a
Vary header name configured to
bypass cache, Cloudflare does not store that response.
Each configured header uses one of three actions:
|Action
|Meaning
|When to use
normalize
|Normalize the request header value before selecting the cached version. For selected headers, Cloudflare may also forward the normalized value to the origin.
|Most
Accept,
Accept-Language, and
Accept-Encoding use cases.
passthrough
|Use the raw request header value to select the cached version. The header is forwarded to the origin unchanged.
|When byte-for-byte differences in the header value should create different versions.
bypass
|Bypass cache when this header name appears in the origin's
Vary response.
|Headers with too many possible values, per-user values, or values you do not want cached.
normalize reduces unnecessary cached versions by converting equivalent request header values into the same cache key value.
For example, these two
Accept headers can normalize to the same value:
passthrough uses the raw request header value when selecting a cached version. Semantically equivalent values can still create different cached versions if the bytes differ.
For example, under
passthrough, these two requests select different cached versions:
Use
passthrough only when the exact header value matters to your origin and should matter to the cache.
bypass tells Cloudflare not to cache a response when the origin's
Vary response includes that header name.
For example, if your configuration sets
user-agent to
bypass, a response with this header is not cached:
Vary normalization is the normalization performed when the configured action is
normalize. It affects how Cloudflare selects a cached version and, for some headers, what Cloudflare forwards to the origin.
Normalization is optional but recommended for most deployments because it reduces the number of cached versions and improves cache hit ratio.
When a header's action is
normalize, Cloudflare uses the normalized value to select the cached version. Normalization can be lossy: it may reorder values, drop quality values, lowercase values, or remove entries that are not in a configured allowlist.
For
Accept,
Accept-Language, and
Accept-Encoding with Respect Strong ETags enabled, Cloudflare may also forward the normalized header value to the origin. This keeps the response generated by the origin consistent with the cache key value Cloudflare uses for caching.
For example, if
accept-language normalizes these two requests to
en,fr, Cloudflare forwards
Accept-Language: en,fr to the origin on a cache miss or revalidation:
Forwarding the normalized value prevents Cloudflare from storing a response generated for one raw header value under a broader normalized value that another request could later reuse incorrectly.
This origin request rewrite applies to:
Accept
Accept-Language
Accept-Encoding, only when Respect Strong ETags is enabled
This rewrite does not apply to:
- Headers configured as
passthrough
- Headers configured as
bypass
- Other generic headers
This rewrite happens before Cloudflare receives the origin response, so it is based on your Cache Rule configuration. If
Accept,
Accept-Language, or
Accept-Encoding is configured with
normalize, Cloudflare rewrites that request header when forwarding to the origin even if the origin's eventual response does not list that header in
Vary. Cache selection and bypass still depend on the origin response's
Vary header.
If normalization reduces a header to an empty value — for example, because none of the request's values match a configured
media_types or
languages list — Cloudflare removes that header from the origin request.
Cloudflare normalizes the
Accept request header in the following steps:
- Convert MIME types to lowercase.
- Strip optional whitespace.
- Sort MIME types by quality value. Types with the same quality value are sorted alphabetically.
- Strip parameters.
Quality values are used for sorting and then removed from the normalized value.
q=0 is preserved because it means "not acceptable" and should remain distinguishable from a low-priority value.
You can provide an optional
media_types list. If provided, any MIME type not in the list is removed from the normalized value.
Cloudflare normalizes the
Accept-Language request header in the following steps:
- Convert languages to lowercase.
- Strip optional whitespace.
- Sort languages by quality value. Languages with the same quality value are sorted alphabetically.
- Strip parameters.
- Strip region variants. For example,
en-USbecomes
en. If multiple region variants of the same language are present, they are combined into a single item.
Quality values are used for sorting and then removed from the normalized value.
q=0 is preserved because it means "not acceptable" and should remain distinguishable from a low-priority value.
You can provide an optional
languages list. If provided, any language not in the list is removed from the normalized value. If an item in the list specifies a region variant, and there is a matching item in the request header, the region variant is retained in the normalized value.
By default, Cloudflare's CDN overrides the
Accept-Encoding header based on the enabled compression encodings. If Brotli compression is enabled, the
Accept-Encoding forwarded to the origin is
gzip, br. If Brotli compression is not enabled, the
Accept-Encoding forwarded to the origin is
gzip. Cloudflare can then recompress cached assets based on the visitor's
Accept-Encoding. For details, refer to ETag headers.
This behavior can be turned off by enabling Respect Strong ETags. With Respect Strong ETags enabled, the visitor's
Accept-Encoding is forwarded to the origin instead of Cloudflare's compression override. If Vary normalization is enabled for
Accept-Encoding, the normalized value is used both to select the cached version and as the value forwarded to the origin.
Because Cloudflare controls
Accept-Encoding when Respect Strong ETags is turned off,
Accept-Encoding normalization only rewrites the origin request when Respect Strong ETags is turned on.
Cloudflare normalizes the
Accept-Encoding request header in the following steps:
- Convert encodings to lowercase.
- Strip optional whitespace.
- Sort encodings by quality value. Encodings with the same quality value are sorted alphabetically.
- Strip parameters.
Quality values are used for sorting and then removed from the normalized value.
q=0 is preserved because it means "not acceptable" and should remain distinguishable from a low-priority value.
For any header other than
Accept,
Accept-Language, and
Accept-Encoding, Cloudflare does not know the field's semantics. Normalization is restricted to transformations that are safe for any header:
- Multiple header field lines for the same header are combined into a single comma-separated value in the order received.
- Optional whitespace around each value is trimmed.
Values are not reordered, lowercased, deduplicated, or otherwise altered, because the order and contents of an arbitrary header may be significant.
For example, these two header field lines:
When selecting a cached version, Cloudflare combines these values as
Value2,Value1. The header forwarded to the origin is not rewritten.
Purging a URL purges all cached versions for that URL. You do not need to send a separate purge request for each
Vary header value. This applies to purge methods that target the cached object, such as purge by URL, tag, hostname, prefix, or purge everything.
Changing Vary configuration does not itself purge cached content. Because a new Vary configuration can change how cached versions are selected, requests may miss and refill under the new cache keys until the old cached entries expire or are purged.