The Vary ↗ HTTP response header tells Cloudflare that an origin can serve different responses for the same URL depending on request headers. For example, an origin might serve different languages based on Accept-Language , or different content formats based on Accept .

By default, Cloudflare's CDN constructs cache keys from a request's URL and a handful of specific headers. Cache Rules can add other request properties to the cache key ahead of time. The Vary response header lets the origin decide which request headers matter when Cloudflare receives the response.

Note A response containing Vary: * always bypasses cache, regardless of your Vary configuration.

This page explains how Vary affects caching. To configure it, refer to Vary in the Cache Rules settings.

This feature is distinct from Vary for images, which serves image format variants based on the Accept header through a separate cache variants rule.

Availability

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How Vary affects cache keys

When Cloudflare caches a response with a Vary header, the listed request headers become part of the cache key for that response, following the HTTP caching behavior described in RFC 9111 ↗. The same URL can then have multiple cached versions, each selected by the request header values named in the origin's Vary response.

Cloudflare does not vary every cached response just because Vary is configured in a Cache Rule. The origin response must include a Vary header. Cloudflare then uses the configured action for each listed header to decide which request header value is added to the cache key.

For example, assume the origin returns this response:

Vary: Accept-Language Cache-Control: public, max-age=3600

This tells Cloudflare that the value of the Accept-Language request header should be part of the cache key.

With accept-language configured to normalize , these two requests can use the same cached version:

Accept-Language: en-US, fr;q=0.8 Accept-Language: fr;q=0.8, en-GB

Both request headers normalize to the same language preference order, en,fr . A request with a different normalized value, such as Accept-Language: fr, en;q=0.8 , creates or selects a different cached version of the same URL.

When a response varies on multiple headers, Cloudflare includes each listed header in the cache key. For example, a response with Vary: Accept, Accept-Language uses both the configured accept value and the configured accept-language value to select the cached response.

If the origin response does not include a Vary header, Cloudflare caches the response normally. If the origin response includes a Vary header name configured to bypass cache, Cloudflare does not store that response.

Actions

Each configured header uses one of three actions:

Action Meaning When to use normalize Normalize the request header value before selecting the cached version. For selected headers, Cloudflare may also forward the normalized value to the origin. Most Accept , Accept-Language , and Accept-Encoding use cases. passthrough Use the raw request header value to select the cached version. The header is forwarded to the origin unchanged. When byte-for-byte differences in the header value should create different versions. bypass Bypass cache when this header name appears in the origin's Vary response. Headers with too many possible values, per-user values, or values you do not want cached.

Normalize

normalize reduces unnecessary cached versions by converting equivalent request header values into the same cache key value.

For example, these two Accept headers can normalize to the same value:

Accept: text/html, application/json;q=0.9 Accept: application/json;q=0.9, text/html

Passthrough

passthrough uses the raw request header value when selecting a cached version. Semantically equivalent values can still create different cached versions if the bytes differ.

For example, under passthrough , these two requests select different cached versions:

Accept: text/html, application/json Accept: application/json, text/html

Use passthrough only when the exact header value matters to your origin and should matter to the cache.

Bypass

bypass tells Cloudflare not to cache a response when the origin's Vary response includes that header name.

For example, if your configuration sets user-agent to bypass , a response with this header is not cached:

Vary: User-Agent

Normalization behavior

Vary normalization is the normalization performed when the configured action is normalize . It affects how Cloudflare selects a cached version and, for some headers, what Cloudflare forwards to the origin.

Normalization is optional but recommended for most deployments because it reduces the number of cached versions and improves cache hit ratio.

When a header's action is normalize , Cloudflare uses the normalized value to select the cached version. Normalization can be lossy: it may reorder values, drop quality values, lowercase values, or remove entries that are not in a configured allowlist.

Origin request headers

For Accept , Accept-Language , and Accept-Encoding with Respect Strong ETags enabled, Cloudflare may also forward the normalized header value to the origin. This keeps the response generated by the origin consistent with the cache key value Cloudflare uses for caching.

For example, if accept-language normalizes these two requests to en,fr , Cloudflare forwards Accept-Language: en,fr to the origin on a cache miss or revalidation:

Accept-Language: en-US, fr;q=0.8 Accept-Language: fr;q=0.8, en-GB

Forwarding the normalized value prevents Cloudflare from storing a response generated for one raw header value under a broader normalized value that another request could later reuse incorrectly.

This origin request rewrite applies to:

Accept

Accept-Language

Accept-Encoding , only when Respect Strong ETags is enabled

This rewrite does not apply to:

Headers configured as passthrough

Headers configured as bypass

Other generic headers

This rewrite happens before Cloudflare receives the origin response, so it is based on your Cache Rule configuration. If Accept , Accept-Language , or Accept-Encoding is configured with normalize , Cloudflare rewrites that request header when forwarding to the origin even if the origin's eventual response does not list that header in Vary . Cache selection and bypass still depend on the origin response's Vary header.

If normalization reduces a header to an empty value — for example, because none of the request's values match a configured media_types or languages list — Cloudflare removes that header from the origin request.

Accept

Cloudflare normalizes the Accept request header in the following steps:

Convert MIME types to lowercase. Strip optional whitespace. Sort MIME types by quality value. Types with the same quality value are sorted alphabetically. Strip parameters.

Quality values are used for sorting and then removed from the normalized value. q=0 is preserved because it means "not acceptable" and should remain distinguishable from a low-priority value.

You can provide an optional media_types list. If provided, any MIME type not in the list is removed from the normalized value.

Cloudflare normalizes the Accept-Language request header in the following steps:

Convert languages to lowercase. Strip optional whitespace. Sort languages by quality value. Languages with the same quality value are sorted alphabetically. Strip parameters. Strip region variants. For example, en-US becomes en . If multiple region variants of the same language are present, they are combined into a single item.

Quality values are used for sorting and then removed from the normalized value. q=0 is preserved because it means "not acceptable" and should remain distinguishable from a low-priority value.

You can provide an optional languages list. If provided, any language not in the list is removed from the normalized value. If an item in the list specifies a region variant, and there is a matching item in the request header, the region variant is retained in the normalized value.

By default, Cloudflare's CDN overrides the Accept-Encoding header based on the enabled compression encodings. If Brotli compression is enabled, the Accept-Encoding forwarded to the origin is gzip, br . If Brotli compression is not enabled, the Accept-Encoding forwarded to the origin is gzip . Cloudflare can then recompress cached assets based on the visitor's Accept-Encoding . For details, refer to ETag headers.

This behavior can be turned off by enabling Respect Strong ETags. With Respect Strong ETags enabled, the visitor's Accept-Encoding is forwarded to the origin instead of Cloudflare's compression override. If Vary normalization is enabled for Accept-Encoding , the normalized value is used both to select the cached version and as the value forwarded to the origin.

Because Cloudflare controls Accept-Encoding when Respect Strong ETags is turned off, Accept-Encoding normalization only rewrites the origin request when Respect Strong ETags is turned on.

Cloudflare normalizes the Accept-Encoding request header in the following steps:

Convert encodings to lowercase. Strip optional whitespace. Sort encodings by quality value. Encodings with the same quality value are sorted alphabetically. Strip parameters.

Quality values are used for sorting and then removed from the normalized value. q=0 is preserved because it means "not acceptable" and should remain distinguishable from a low-priority value.

Other headers

For any header other than Accept , Accept-Language , and Accept-Encoding , Cloudflare does not know the field's semantics. Normalization is restricted to transformations that are safe for any header:

Multiple header field lines for the same header are combined into a single comma-separated value in the order received.

Optional whitespace around each value is trimmed.

Values are not reordered, lowercased, deduplicated, or otherwise altered, because the order and contents of an arbitrary header may be significant.

For example, these two header field lines:

X-Custom-Header: Value2 X-Custom-Header: Value1

When selecting a cached version, Cloudflare combines these values as Value2,Value1 . The header forwarded to the origin is not rewritten.

Purge behavior

Purging a URL purges all cached versions for that URL. You do not need to send a separate purge request for each Vary header value. This applies to purge methods that target the cached object, such as purge by URL, tag, hostname, prefix, or purge everything.

Changing Vary configuration does not itself purge cached content. Because a new Vary configuration can change how cached versions are selected, requests may miss and refill under the new cache keys until the old cached entries expire or are purged.