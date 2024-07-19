 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

2024-11-07

Shard Cache by cache key

For custom cache keys, enterprise customers can now shard their cache using up to three values for previously restricted headers accept*, referer, and user-agent. Sharding the cache can improve cache HIT ratio and performance. However, overly sharding your cache, can have the opposite effect.

2024-11-07

Versioning

Cache now supports versioned environments allowing customers to stage configurations and purge staged environments. Note that Cache Reserve is only supported for your production environment.

2024-09-05

New Cache Rules templates for one-click rule creation

The new Rules > Templates page in the Cloudflare dashboard provides one-click templates for creating cache rules, making it easy to optimize your caching strategy. Access these pre-built templates directly from each product's rule builder, and explore the Examples gallery in the developer documentation for real-world use cases.

2024-07-19

Generic tiered cache

Generic Global Tiered Cache topology leverages all Cloudflare data centers as upper-tier cache network. It now hashes content within a region reducing duplication in upper-tier caches, which increases cache HIT ratio.

Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings