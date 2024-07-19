Changelog
For custom cache keys, enterprise customers can now shard their cache using up to three values for previously restricted headers
accept*,
referer, and
user-agent. Sharding the cache can improve cache
HIT ratio and performance. However, overly sharding your cache, can have the opposite effect.
Cache now supports versioned environments allowing customers to stage configurations and purge staged environments. Note that Cache Reserve is only supported for your production environment.
The new Rules > Templates page in the Cloudflare dashboard provides one-click templates for creating cache rules, making it easy to optimize your caching strategy. Access these pre-built templates directly from each product's rule builder, and explore the Examples gallery in the developer documentation for real-world use cases.
Generic Global Tiered Cache topology leverages all Cloudflare data centers as upper-tier cache network. It now hashes content within a region reducing duplication in upper-tier caches, which increases cache
HIT ratio.