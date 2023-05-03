Cloudflare Docs
Performance

Learn how to improve your application’s performance using Cloudflare’s free plan.

Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application performance.
  • Optimize caching using various Cloudflare settings.
  • Improve performance using different settings within Speed settings.
  • Set up Cloudflare Web Analytics for free, privacy-first analytics.
  • Evaluate other, add-on products that can improve application performance.


