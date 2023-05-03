Cloudflare Docs
Other features

Learn about other features and resources Cloudflare provides for free.

Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Explain how to use Cloudflare Rules to customize requests, responses, and Cloudflare settings.
  • Set up redirects from a root domain to a subdomain (or vice versa).
  • Review Cloudflare Analytics to learn more about your application traffic, security, and performance.
  • Set up Email Routing.
  • Customize your account and profile.
  • Navigate Cloudflare resources.
  • Explore other Cloudflare product lines.


