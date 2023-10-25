Performance
Improve your application’s performance by enabling and optimizing your sites settings.
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application performance
- Optimize caching using various Cloudflare settings
- Improve performance using different settings within Speed settings
- Set up Cloudflare Web Analytics for free, privacy-first analytics
- Evaluate other, add-on products that can improve application performance
