Get started with Cloudflare
Learning path
Set up your application to benefit from Cloudflare’s speed, security, and reliability.
Concepts
~25 mins
Concepts explain the basic ideas behind how Cloudflare works and how you can work with Cloudflare.
Feel free to skip if you have a technical background.
Account setup
~10 mins
Create and customize your Cloudflare account.
Contains 6 units
Add a domain
~5 mins
Make a few updates at your registrar and within Cloudflare to improve your domain’s speed, security, and reliability.
Contains 3 units
Domain resolution
~10 mins
After your domain is active on Cloudflare, review your DNS settings to make sure visitors can access your site.
Contains 6 units
Security
~1 hour
Review and optimize your security settings so your visitors' information and your site infrastructure are protected.
Other optimizations
Go beyond the basics and optimize other aspects of your domain setup.
(Optional) Helpful resources
~30 mins