Performance

Learn how to improve your application’s performance using Cloudflare’s free plan.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application performance.

Optimize caching using various Cloudflare settings.

Improve performance using different settings within Speed settings.

Set up Cloudflare Web Analytics for free, privacy-first analytics.

Evaluate other, add-on products that can improve application performance.

Start module