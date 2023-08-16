Performance
Learn how to improve your application’s performance using Cloudflare’s free plan.
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Explain how - just by using Cloudflare - you can increase application performance.
- Optimize caching using various Cloudflare settings.
- Improve performance using different settings within Speed settings.
- Set up Cloudflare Web Analytics for free, privacy-first analytics.
- Evaluate other, add-on products that can improve application performance.
