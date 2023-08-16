Other features

Learn about other features and resources Cloudflare provides for free.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Explain how to use Cloudflare Rules to customize requests, responses, and Cloudflare settings.

Set up redirects from a root domain to a subdomain (or vice versa).

Review Cloudflare Analytics to learn more about your application traffic, security, and performance.

Set up Email Routing.

Customize your account and profile.

Navigate Cloudflare resources.

Explore other Cloudflare product lines.

