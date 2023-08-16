Other features
Learn about other features and resources Cloudflare provides for free.
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Explain how to use Cloudflare Rules to customize requests, responses, and Cloudflare settings.
- Set up redirects from a root domain to a subdomain (or vice versa).
- Review Cloudflare Analytics to learn more about your application traffic, security, and performance.
- Set up Email Routing.
- Customize your account and profile.
- Navigate Cloudflare resources.
- Explore other Cloudflare product lines.
