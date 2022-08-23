Cloudflare Docs
​​ Verify that signed exchanges are working

Make a request with the the signed exchange request header:

  1. Open a terminal and run the following command, replacing https://example.com with your domain:

    $ curl -svo /dev/null https://example.com -H "Accept: application/signed-exchange;v=b3"

  2. Verify that the Content-Type in the response headers is application/signed-exchange;v=b3 rather than text/html.

​​ Certificate authority used with SXGs

Cloudflare uses Google for SXGs' certificate issuance. Once SXGs is enabled, Cloudflare automatically adds the Certification Authority Authorization records on behalf of the zones. Refer to the following example below:

$ dig example.com caa
;; ANSWER SECTION:
example.com. 3600 IN CAA 0 issue "digicert.com; cansignhttpexchanges=yes"
example.com. 3600 IN CAA 0 issue "pki.goog; cansignhttpexchanges=yes"
example.com. 3600 IN CAA 0 issuewild "digicert.com; cansignhttpexchanges=yes"
example.com. 3600 IN CAA 0 issuewild "pki.goog; cansignhttpexchanges=yes"