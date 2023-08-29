Add multiple sites via automation
To add multiple sites to Cloudflare at once and more efficiently, you can do so via the Cloudflare API.
Adding multiple sites can be useful when you:
- Have multiple domains mapping back to a single, canonical domain (common for domains in different countries - such as
.com.au,
.co.uk- that you want protected by Cloudflare).
- Are a partner, agency, or IT consultancy, and manage multiple domains on behalf of your customers.
- Are moving an existing set of sites over to Cloudflare.
Using the API will allow you to add multiple sites quickly and efficiently, especially if you are already familiar with how to change your name-servers or add a DNS record.
Before you begin
To add multiple sites to Cloudflare via automation, you need:
- An existing Cloudflare account.
- Basic familiarity with the command line.
curlinstalled (by default on macOS & Linux).
flarectlinstalled
- A Cloudflare API token with zone-level permissions for
Zone: Editand
DNS: Edit.
- A list of domains you want to add, each on a separate line (newline separated), stored in a file like
domains.txt.
- To have disabled DNSSEC for each domain at your registrar (where you bought your domain name).
Provider-specific instructions
This is not an exhaustive list of how to update DS records in other providers, but the following links may be helpful:
Add domains
Add domains using flarectl, Cloudflare’s official CLI.
- Open the command line.
- Set your API credentials:
$ export CF_API_TOKEN=<API_TOKEN>
- Create your domains using
flarectl:
$ for domain in $(cat domains.txt); doflarectl zone create --zone=$domaindone
Trigger DNS scans
Cloudflare offers a quick scan that helps populate a zone’s DNS records. This scan is a best effort attempt based on a predefined list of commonly used record names and types.
To trigger this scan via the Cloudflare API:
- Open your command line.
- Use
flarectlto compile a list of zone IDs into a new file (named
ids.txt).
$ for domain in $(cat domains.txt); doflarectl --json zone info --zone=$domain | jq -r '.[].ID' >> ids.txtdone
- For each line in
ids.txt, make an API call to trigger the DNS quick scan.
$ for id in $(cat ids.txt); docurl --request POST \--url "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$id/dns_records/scan" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--header "Authorization: Bearer $CF_API_TOKEN"done
Update nameservers
For each domain to become active on Cloudflare, it needs to use Cloudflare for its authoritative nameservers.
- Open your command line.
- Use
flarectlto get a list nameservers associated with each domain.
$ for domain in $(cat domains.txt); doflarectl zone info --zone=$domaindone
The response will include a table containing the nameservers associated with each domain, similar to:
|ID
|ZONE
|PLAN
|STATUS
|NAME SERVERS
|PAUSED
|TYPE
|<ZONE_ID>
example.com
|Free Website
|pending
arya.ns.cloudflare.com,
tim.ns.cloudflare.com
|false
|full
- Use the values in the NAME SERVERS column to update the nameservers at the registrar of each domain.
Limitations
There are limitations on the number of domains you can add at a time. If you attempt to add more than 50 domains at a time, any additional domains will be blocked until your current domains are active.
After that, you cannot have more pending sites than active sites associated with your Cloudflare account. We recommend waiting until your pending sites have been activated before adding additional domains.
Common issues
If any errors were returned in this process, the domain may not be registered (or only just registered), be a subdomain, or otherwise been invalid. For more details, refer to Cannot add domain.