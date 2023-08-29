Add multiple sites via automation

To add multiple sites to Cloudflare at once and more efficiently, you can do so via the Cloudflare API.

Adding multiple sites can be useful when you:

Have multiple domains mapping back to a single, canonical domain (common for domains in different countries - such as .com.au , .co.uk - that you want protected by Cloudflare).

, - that you want protected by Cloudflare). Are a partner External link icon Open external link , agency, or IT consultancy, and manage multiple domains on behalf of your customers.

, agency, or IT consultancy, and manage multiple domains on behalf of your customers. Are moving an existing set of sites over to Cloudflare.

Using the API will allow you to add multiple sites quickly and efficiently, especially if you are already familiar with how to change your name-servers or add a DNS record.

There are limitations on the number of domains you can add at a time. If you attempt to add more than 50 domains at a time, any additional domains will be blocked until your current domains are active.



After that, you cannot have more pending sites than active sites associated with your Cloudflare account. We recommend waiting until your pending sites have been activated before adding additional domains.

​​ Common issues

If any errors were returned in this process, the domain may not be registered (or only just registered), be a subdomain, or otherwise been invalid. For more details, refer to Cannot add domain.