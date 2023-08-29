Cloudflare Docs
Set up Cloudflare

To get the security, performance, and reliability benefits of Cloudflare, you need to set up Cloudflare on your domain:

  1. Create your account: Create a new account with Cloudflare and adjust account settings as needed.
  2. Minimize downtime(for some): If your domain is particularly sensitive to downtime, review our suggestions to avoid it.
  3. Add a site: Add and activate a new domain to use Cloudflare.
  4. Allow Cloudflare IP addresses (for some): If you control your origin server and plan on using Cloudflare’s proxy, you should review your server configuration to make sure you are not accidentally blocking Cloudflare IP addresses.
  5. Optimize site setup: Once your site is activated on Cloudflare, you can improve site speed and SEO, build out layers of application security, and more.