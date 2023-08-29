Set up Cloudflare
To get the security, performance, and reliability benefits of Cloudflare, you need to set up Cloudflare on your domain:
- Create your account: Create a new account with Cloudflare and adjust account settings as needed.
- Minimize downtime(for some): If your domain is particularly sensitive to downtime, review our suggestions to avoid it.
- Add a site: Add and activate a new domain to use Cloudflare.
- Allow Cloudflare IP addresses (for some): If you control your origin server and plan on using Cloudflare’s proxy, you should review your server configuration to make sure you are not accidentally blocking Cloudflare IP addresses.
- Optimize site setup: Once your site is activated on Cloudflare, you can improve site speed and SEO, build out layers of application security, and more.